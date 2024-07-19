Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of July 22-26 is as follows:

MONDAY

Fish filet sandwich, macaroni & cheese, seasoned peas & carrots, cole slaw, fruit

TUESDAY

Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, graham crackers, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Stuffed peppers, scalloped potatoes, sweet corn, cottage cheese, fruit

THURSDAY

Beef & noodles, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, warm roll, fruit

FRIDAY

Ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, seasoned green beans, cornbread muffin, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of July 22-26 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2:30 p.m. Clippers game

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

12:30 PERI meeting

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art journaling

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12 p.m. Bingo

4 p.m. Euchre Tournament

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch