Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of July 22-26 is as follows:
MONDAY
Fish filet sandwich, macaroni & cheese, seasoned peas & carrots, cole slaw, fruit
TUESDAY
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, graham crackers, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Stuffed peppers, scalloped potatoes, sweet corn, cottage cheese, fruit
THURSDAY
Beef & noodles, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, warm roll, fruit
FRIDAY
Ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, seasoned green beans, cornbread muffin, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of July 22-26 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
2:30 p.m. Clippers game
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
12:30 PERI meeting
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art journaling
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12 p.m. Bingo
4 p.m. Euchre Tournament
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch