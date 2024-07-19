A recipe perfect for fair week

Hello!

Fair is in full swing this week. The smell of fair food is too. It brings back childhood memories and all the excitement of the rides, people and food. The excitement of the rides has gone by the wayside for me, but the food hasn’t. My favorite go to is waffles. The crunchy ones that are covered in powder sugar are just the best. The next on the list must be funnel cakes. I’ve never made my favorite waffles, but I have a recipe for the funnel cakes!

I get a little excitement in the middle of winter while making these, it brings back summer memories of fair time and those wonderful smells and the warm air while the snow is blowing and it’s subzero temperatures outside. It’s my secret weapon against winter in my own mind.

This recipe is really good. It’s easily tweaked to suit your own taste. You can add fruit to the top of these or you can just put some powdered sugar on top of them if you wish. I do like to add some canned pie filling to the tops sometimes, my favorite is blueberry.

They are economical to make, not difficult at all and really kind of fun. If you don’t have a funnel like the recipe calls for, just get out a baggie and cut a hole in one corner, it lets you have the control as you are swirling the cake dough into the hot grease.

Funnel Cakes

Ingredients

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup milk

1 cup water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups flour

¼ cup sugar 3 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

Oil for deep fat trying

Confectioners’ sugar

Directions:

In a large bowl, beat eggs. Add milk, water and vanilla until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder and salt; beat into egg mixture until smooth. In a deep cast-iron or electric skillet, heat oil to 375 degrees.

For each cake; cover the bottom of a funnel spout with your finger, ladle 1/2 cup batter into the funnel. Holding the funnel several inches above the oil, release your finger and move the funnel in a spiral motion until all the

batter is released, scraping with a rubber spatula if needed.

Fry until golden brown, two minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels. Dust with confectioners’ sugar; serve warm.

Enjoy!