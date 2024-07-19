A blessed time at Uncle Vernon’s house

Amish Cook’s bacon tomato spread Submitted photo

Editor’s Note: Judith is a friend of Gloria’s and fellow member of their Amish church. She is guest-writing the column this week, Gloria will return next week!

Stepping onto the porch at Uncle Vernon’s house, we were greeted with a cloud of smoke from the grill and hearty greetings from a variety of cousins and several uncles. Knowing that a fish fry at the Vernon Raber residence is always enjoyable and tasty, everyone looked forward to an evening of food and fellowship. We were all ushered to the back porch, where tables were set for everyone who paid for their meal. Yes, this time, we had paid for our fish not because Vernon is anywhere close to being stingy but because tickets sold at the Raber family along with a benefit auction were to generate money for a cousin’s husband, who is awaiting a liver transplant.

Follow me back to the screened-in porch, complete with slatted blinds to the west to keep out the sun and a peaceful view of the backyard and pond. Especially noteworthy was the fact that the weather was beautiful. It had been hot and humid in the days ahead, but God blessed us with an enjoyable temperature and breeze.

After a shuffling and rearranging till everyone had a spot at the table, fresh iced tea was passed around, and the general bantered and teased about who wouldn’t get any once the pitcher ran dry. There was no need to worry as the tea was replenished several times, with excellent service by the youth of the church who served as waiters. Following prayer, we were all reminded of the importance of remembering to pray for the upcoming liver transplant. Vernon informed us that we would be getting several appetizers and instructed us to eat only a little of each, as there would be three different kinds of fish and warming course dishes to follow.

The first appetizer consisted of hard-boiled eggs smoked on the grill, making them extra tasty. Next, round slices of cucumbers with a dab of dip were served on top of each piece, and then frog legs with breading. All of you are wrinkling up your nose at the thought of frog legs. Let me assure you that they are genuinely good, with a taste similar to chicken.

Next up, was what? Yes, snapping turtle meat! Since the turtle has seven different kinds of meat, you never know if the piece you selected will be slightly rubbery or nicely tender. The appetizer that was everyone’s favorite was cousin Joel’s specialty: stuffed shells. No, not the kind you’d think of, but rather a large shell-shaped pasta stuffed with meat, wrapped in bacon, and deliciously smoked and grilled. Once the main course dishes started appearing, I realized that Vernon and Miriam were serious about ensuring we all got enough food for our money. The tossed salad was followed by soft butter horns, rice, and french fries, then the main focus of the meal: bluegill, crappy, and catfish, all served steaming, hot with tartar sauce.

Throughout the meal, Vernon shared stories and tips on how to be a successful fisherman, and everyone enjoyed recalling memories from bygone days and catching up on present-day things. Throughout the meal, I was struck repeatedly by the blessing of being together as a family and friends. The food is plentiful, and even though we were all there as perfect humans, there is no bickering, arguing, or fussing at each other. How many people worldwide go to bed at night with empty stomachs, and how many families do they ever get together because of your feelings about them? My friends, no grudge is worth holding onto. I know some things in life of a difficult to let go, I know some things in life are very difficult to let go of, and life is full of some very hurtful and unfair things, but I want to challenge you to do even just one small thing for some of this week that you struggle to love and appreciate.

BACON TOMATO SPREAD

2 cucumbers, peeled and sliced

1 8 ounce package cream chees

2 teaspoons prepared mustard

1 ½ teaspoon celery seed

1 medium tomato (take out seeds and chop fine)

1 ½ cup chopped green pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

8 slices of bacon fried and crumbled

1. In a bowl, combine cream cheese, mustard, and celery seed until well-blended.

2. Add everything else and stir.

3. refrigerate for one hour or more.

4. Add a teaspoon or two to the center of a cucumber slice.