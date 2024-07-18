Winners named at market lamb show

Isabelle Bonham won the grand champion overall market lamb prize at the Fayette County Junior Fair market lamb show on Wednesday, July 17. Gail Allen | R-H photos Libby Johnson (center) won the reserve champion overall pen-of-two market lamb prize at the Fayette County Junior Fair market lamb show on Wednesday, July 17. The show judge was Jeremy Bradford (left), of Wellington, Ohio. Corbin Melvin (right) won the grand champion overall pen-of-two market lamb prize at the Fayette County Junior Fair market lamb show on Wednesday, July 17. He is pictured with his brother, Weston Melvin. Mallory Johnson won the reserve champion overall market lamb prize at the Fayette County Junior Fair market lamb show on Wednesday, July 17.

