PetCo Love invests in FRHS to save & improve lives of pets

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) is set to receive a grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of its lifesaving work for animals in the Fayette County region.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested nearly $400 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like FRHS — across North America, with 6.8 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in the Fayette Regional Humane Society is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“PetCo Love’s investment in our adoption program is vital to our lifesaving work,” said FRHS executive director Dr. Lee Schrader. “This funding helps us to prepare more animals for adoption and give them the second chance they deserve. PetCo Love is changing animals’ lives in our area and throughout the state of Ohio.”

Since 1979, the Fayette County (now Regional) Humane Society has worked to reduce animal cruelty, neglect, and homelessness. The Society finds homes for nearly 2,000 animals, performs over 2,250 spays and neuters, and investigates nearly 500 cases of abuse, neglect, or illness every year. The Society has a robust trap, neuter, return program to spay or neuter community cats, and offers basic health care for needy animals. In 2019, the Society expanded its service area to include Highland, Ross, and Clinton counties.

For more information about FRHS, visit www.fayetteregionalhumane.org. Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org.