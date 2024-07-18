Local Pelotonia event to be held at Champions Grill

The ninth-annual local Pelotonia fundraiser will feature a new location, as The Greens Golf Course and Champions Grill will host the event on Saturday, July 27 from 5-10 p.m., with a new menu.

The committee thanked Matt and Molly Pettit and Streetside 62 for hosting the event for the first eight years.

Pelotonia is a bicycling event which is held in Columbus in August. In 2022, there were over 10,000 riders in the event which raised over $25 million for cancer research. Over the first 15 years of the event, riders and corporate sponsors have raised over $283 million. Riders can participate in rides from 25 to 180 miles and have committed to a fundraising goal based on the number of miles they ride. One hundred percent of the funds raised go directly to the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, The James and Solove Research Institute for cancer research.

Again, this year, all expenses will be covered by one of the committee’s great sponsors – the Fayette County Travel and Tourism Bureau. Because of this partnership, every dollar raised by local riders will go directly to fund cancer research at OSU.

The fundraiser is organized by a group of local riders and all proceeds from the event will help fund each of their individual fundraising goals. There are 19 individuals on the committee with 11 of those riding in the event. With the help of their corporate sponsors and many other generous donors, the group will exceed the $1 million raised this year.

There are 25 corporate sponsors this year, they are: Fayette County Travel and Tourism Bureau, Eagles FOE 423, Elks 129, First Presbyterian Church, First State Bank, Tony’s Welding, Parrish Towing & Transport, Fiber-Tech Industries, Key Realty, PM Title, Knisley’s Collision, Marquee Construction, Adena Fayette Medical Center, Wall Dentistry, Jacks Manufacturing, Walmart Distribution Center, Certified Financial Solutions(CFS), Vermeer Heartland, Champions Grill & The Greens Golf Course, Dill Ag Ventures LLC, Bryant AG Services, Fayette County Pilots Assoc., KSR & RR, Pizza Remedy, WCR, M&M Distribution, Streetside 62, and Victoria’s Secret.

This is the main fundraising event for the annual ride, which is supported by The Greens Golf Course and Champions Grill. The food menu for the evening will be smoked beef brisket, pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and chips. The Greens and Champions Grill will be donating a major portion from each meal and drink ticket to Pelotonia. As it has been at every event, the music will be presented by the classic rock band “DUMBFOUNDED.”

There will be a silent auction which will include approximately 100 items as well as a live auction that will begin around 8 p.m. The live auction will include: four Bengals tickets vs the Cleveland Browns, which are club level tickets, with parking pass; a one week stay in a two bedroom, two bathroom condo on beautiful Siesta Key, Fla.; one week stay at a three bedroom, two bathroom home with a dock on Norris Lake; a Sigsauer P365 Rose 380 RomeoZero pistol with many accessories; a Buffalo Trace bourbon basket with eight high end bottles included (one-of-a-kind offering); a one year family golf membership, including cart at The Greens Golf Course; a 2016 Yamaha Drive gas golf cart that has been serviced and is ready to go, and several other live auction items.

A few of the silent auction items include: Cincinnati Reds tickets, wine and bourbon baskets, various Victoria’s Secret items, high-end designer purses and many gift cards. As in the past, a sports memorabilia vendor will be on hand to offer many great autographed pictures and one-of-a-kind items.

Please come out to the event of the summer and enjoy great food, live music, good friends and some fantastic one-of-a-kind auction items. Help support the: “One Goal – End Cancer.”