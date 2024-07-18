Holstein wins big at Dog Obedience show

Pictured are the Class winners at the Jr. Fair Dog Obedience Show at the Fayette County Fair on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (l-r); Beginner Novice B Class Winner, Matticks Hernandez with Sadie; Pre-Novice, Open and Brace Class Winner, Laine Holstein with Frito Bandito & Gizmo; and Beginner Novice A Class Winner, Mason Collins with Maggie. Courtesy photos Laine Holstein took home the top prize in the Jr. Fair Dog Obedience Show at the Fayette County Fair on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Holstein and Gizmo won High In-Trial On Lead Obedience, Holstein and Frito Bandito won High In-Trial Off Lead Obedience and Holstein won High Combined (Showmanship & Obedience). Courtesy photos

Pictured are the Class winners at the Jr. Fair Dog Obedience Show at the Fayette County Fair on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (l-r); Beginner Novice B Class Winner, Matticks Hernandez with Sadie; Pre-Novice, Open and Brace Class Winner, Laine Holstein with Frito Bandito & Gizmo; and Beginner Novice A Class Winner, Mason Collins with Maggie.

Laine Holstein took home the top prize in the Jr. Fair Dog Obedience Show at the Fayette County Fair on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Holstein and Gizmo won High In-Trial On Lead Obedience, Holstein and Frito Bandito won High In-Trial Off Lead Obedience and Holstein won High Combined (Showmanship & Obedience).