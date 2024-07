Robbie Bennett (seated) was named Overall Duck Showman during the Jr. Fair Duck Showmanship event at the Fayette County Fair on Monday, July 15, 2024. (l-r); Corbin Brill, fifth place; Annabelle Eggleton, second place; Bennett, Overall Showman; Emma Eggleton, third place and Maycin Adkins, fourth place.

Courtesy photo