Wiener dog prelims held — finals tonight after harness racing

On an overcast early afternoon Wednesday, July 17 at the Fayette County Fair, the annual wiener dog (dachshund) preliminary races were held on the track in front of the McDonald’s grandstand.

There were just two heats held to determine the participants for the finals.

The finalists for tonight are Millie, Maverick, Henry, Burrow, Frankie, Daisy, Sadie Sue, Winston and Sparty.

Come out to the fair this evening to enjoy 12 harness races to be followed by the finals of the wiener dog race, the winner of which (the owners thereof) will receive a $1,000 grand prize.

It is Community Night at the Races, with several nice prizes to be awarded between races. Harness racing starts at 5 p.m. today.