Champions named at market beef, beef feeder, dairy feeder & dairy market beef shows

Colton Fannin won the grand champion overall market beef steer prize at the Fayette County Junior Fair cattle show on Tuesday, July 16. Gail Allen | R-H photos Casey Cottrill won the reserve champion overall market beef steer prize at the Fayette County Junior Fair cattle show on Tuesday, July 16. Natalie Lindsey won the grand champion overall beef feeder prize at the Fayette County Junior Fair cattle show on Tuesday, July 16. Garrett Bihl won the reserve champion overall beef feeder prize at the Fayette County Junior Fair cattle show on Tuesday, July 16. Michael Schappacher won the grand champion overall market dairy beef steer prize at the Fayette County Junior Fair cattle show on Tuesday, July 16. Brady Sheets won the reserve champion overall market dairy beef steer prize at the Fayette County Junior Fair cattle show on Tuesday, July 16. Keeton Kunka won the grand champion overall dairy feeder prize at the Fayette County Junior Fair cattle show on Tuesday, July 16. Allie Stoughton won the reserve champion overall dairy feeder prize at the Fayette County Junior Fair cattle show on Tuesday, July 16.

Colton Fannin won the grand champion overall market beef steer prize at the Fayette County Junior Fair cattle show on Tuesday, July 16.

Casey Cottrill won the reserve champion overall market beef steer prize at the Fayette County Junior Fair cattle show on Tuesday, July 16.

Natalie Lindsey won the grand champion overall beef feeder prize at the Fayette County Junior Fair cattle show on Tuesday, July 16.

Garrett Bihl won the reserve champion overall beef feeder prize at the Fayette County Junior Fair cattle show on Tuesday, July 16.

Michael Schappacher won the grand champion overall market dairy beef steer prize at the Fayette County Junior Fair cattle show on Tuesday, July 16.

Brady Sheets won the reserve champion overall market dairy beef steer prize at the Fayette County Junior Fair cattle show on Tuesday, July 16.

Keeton Kunka won the grand champion overall dairy feeder prize at the Fayette County Junior Fair cattle show on Tuesday, July 16.

Allie Stoughton won the reserve champion overall dairy feeder prize at the Fayette County Junior Fair cattle show on Tuesday, July 16.