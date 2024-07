Burrow, bottom, crosses the finish line to win the 4th annual wiener dog race at the Fayette County Fair Wednesday, July 17, 2024. At the top, No. 3, Henry, the two-time defending champion, placed second and No. 4, Sadie Sue, placed third. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Will Fitzgerald holds Burrow, along with daughter, Kendall, moments after Burrow won the 4th annual wiener dog race at the Fayette County Fair Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Will Fitzgerald holds the new wiener dog race champion, Burrow, aloft in front of the McDonald’s grandstand Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

There is a new wiener dog champion for 2024 at the Fayette County Fair.

Burrow, of the Will Fitzgerald family, won the 4th annual event Wednesday, July 17.

Two-time defending champion, Henry, placed second, Sadie Sue was third and Winston was fourth.

There will be more on the exciting event Thursday on the Record-Herald website.