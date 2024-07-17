Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

A large crowd turned out Tuesday evening, July 16 for the NTPA truck and tractor pull at the Fayette County Fair.

The following are the top placers in each category.

For more information, go to www.ntpapull.com.

Results

Pro Stock Tractors

1. Kevin Banion, Urbana, Ohio, Forgiven, International 1066, 354.215

2. Mike Palmer, Greenville, Ohio, Red Avenger, International 986, 346.740

3. Colton Zundel, New Alexandria, Pa., Steel City Smoker, Case IH 8920, 345.990

Hot Farm Tractors

1. Joseph Bommer, Brookville, Indiana, I Got This, 1967 International 1206, 341.010

2. Connor Carrington, Georgetown, Ohio, Say When, 1973 International 1066, 338.280

3. T.J. Snyder, Williamsburg, Indiana, Daddy’s Money, 1975 International 1066, 335.480

Pro Stock Diesel 4×4 3.0 Trucks

1. Jake Widman, Tiffin, Ohio, Under Pressure, 1998 Dodge Ram 3500, 351.540

2. Garrett Price, Baltimore, Ohio, Full Bore, 2005 Dodge Ram 3500, 351.175

3. Eric Widman, Republic, Ohio, Big Red, 2001 Dodge 3500, 346.070

Modifieds

1. Nick Barga, Ansonia, Ohio, The Judge: Next Generation, 326.105

2. Ken J. Miller, Bellevue, Ohio, Corn & Soybean Special, 274.363