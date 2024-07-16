Henry rocks the Fayette County Fair, country style

Devin Henry (left) on stage at the Fayette County Fair Monday, July 15, 2024. Devin Henry enjoys the moment during his concert at the Fayette County Fair Monday, July 15, 2024. Devin Henry poses with fair queen, attendants and two commodity queens after his concert at the Fayette County Fair Monday, July 15, 2024. (l-r); Laine Holstein, Dairy Goat Ambassador; Abigail Noble, Small Animals Queen; Henry; Queen’s Attendant Kaley Moser; Fair Queen Amberly Szczerbiak and Queen’s Attendant Katie Harris. Fayette County Fair Queen Amberly Szczerbiak (left), and attendants Katie Harris (middle) and Kaley Moser (right) enjoy the Devin Henry concert Monday, July 15, 2024. Devin Henry signs autographs for fans after his concert at the Fayette County Fair Monday, July 15, 2024.

Devin Henry brought a mix of rock and country music to the Fayette County Fair Monday, July 15.

Perhaps only with this up-and-coming artist would you hear “Fat Bottomed Girls” by the British rock band Queen and later in the show, have the band play “Country Roads” by John Denver.

Wearing jeans with holes in the knees, a white Garth Brooks t-shirt and a Bass Pro Shop hat (worn backward), Henry played several covers as well as a handful of original songs.

Henry’s dad played keyboards and rhythm guitar, his bass player sported a long beard, à la ZZ Top and was wearing a George Strait t-shirt and a Fender baseball cap. There were two other guitar players, a fine lead player and a fellow playing acoustic guitar and singing harmony while wearing a Kenny Chesney t-shirt.

Henry and his band played “Pickin’ Wildflowers” by Keith Anderson, “Boys of Summer” by Don Henley of the Eagles, “Boondocks” by Little Big Town, “Wonderwall” by the British group Oasis, “Strawberry Wine” by Deana Carter, “Red Dirt Road” by Brooks & Dunn and “Drops of Jupiter” by Train, among others.

Henry played a few songs of his own, including “Mess Me Up” and “23 Empty,” a tribute to a friend who has passed away.

After the show, Henry stayed around and met with several fans. He spoke with them, shared a few laughs, posed for many pictures and signed several autographs.

If you missed Henry’s concert, you missed a very good show.

He will be playing Friday in Columbus, and at the Vinton County fair Friday, July 26.

Henry and his band play on Lane Avenue prior to every Ohio State home football game.