Guys & Gals Lead held Sunday at fair

The Guys & Gals Lead was held in the Sales Arena at the Fayette County Fair Sunday, July 14, 2024. Above (at right) are the winners of the pairs class, Esselen (left) and Elouise Tattersall. Pictured at left (l-r); Fayette County Fair Queen Amberly Szczerbiak and Lamb and Wool Queen Mallory Johnson. This class was sponsored by Faith Cottrill-Marine. The girls received the Malcolm Bloomer Rotating Trophy. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Maddie Marting won Class 2 for ages 3-5 of the Guys & Gals Lead at the Fayette County Fair Sunday, July 14, 2024. At left is Fair Queen Amberly Szczerbiak and at right, Lamb and Wool Queen Mallory Johnson. This class was sponsored by Morgan Melvin. Marting received the David Bonham Rotating Trophy. Leighton Duff won Class 3 for ages 6-7 of the Guys & Gals Lead at the Fayette County Fair Sunday, July 14, 2024. At left is Fair Queen Amberly Szczerbiak and at right, Lamb and Wool Queen Mallory Johnson. This class was sponsored by Our Place Restaurant. Duff received the Bob & Jean Cottrill Rotating Trophy. Peyton Marting won Class 4 for ages 8-9 of the Guys & Gals Lead at the Fayette County Fair Sunday, July 14, 2024. At left are Fair Queen Amberly Szczerbiak and Lamb and Wool Queen Mallory Johnson. This class was sponsored by Mayer Farm Equipment. Marting was presented with the John W. Melvin Rotating Trophy. Maddison Dobbs was the winner of Class 5 for ages 10-12 of the Guys & Gals Lead at the Fayette County Fair Sunday, July 14, 2024. At left is Fair Queen Amberly Szczerbiak and at right, Lamb and Wool Queen Mallory Johnson. This class was sponsored by Nancy Sexten. Dobbs received the Loni Grice Rotating Trophy. Eloise Roehm won Class 6 for ages 13-15 of the Guys & Gals Lead at the Fayette County Fair Sunday, July 14, 2024. At left is Fair Queen Amberly Szczerbiak and at right, Lamb and Wool Queen Mallory Johnson. This class was sponsored by Tark and Cindy Chester. Roehm was presented the B.J. Williams Rotating Trophy. Evelyn Roehm was the winner of Class 7 for ages 16-18 of the Guys & Gals Lead at the Fayette County Fair Sunday, July 14, 2024. At left is Fair Queen Amberly Szczerbiak and at right, Lamb and Wool Queen Mallory Johnson. This class was sponsored by the Scott Evans Family. Roehm was awarded the Jodi Baker Rotating Trophy.

The Guys & Gals Lead was held in the Sales Arena at the Fayette County Fair Sunday, July 14, 2024. Above (at right) are the winners of the pairs class, Esselen (left) and Elouise Tattersall. Pictured at left (l-r); Fayette County Fair Queen Amberly Szczerbiak and Lamb and Wool Queen Mallory Johnson. This class was sponsored by Faith Cottrill-Marine. The girls received the Malcolm Bloomer Rotating Trophy.

Maddie Marting won Class 2 for ages 3-5 of the Guys & Gals Lead at the Fayette County Fair Sunday, July 14, 2024. At left is Fair Queen Amberly Szczerbiak and at right, Lamb and Wool Queen Mallory Johnson. This class was sponsored by Morgan Melvin. Marting received the David Bonham Rotating Trophy.

Leighton Duff won Class 3 for ages 6-7 of the Guys & Gals Lead at the Fayette County Fair Sunday, July 14, 2024. At left is Fair Queen Amberly Szczerbiak and at right, Lamb and Wool Queen Mallory Johnson. This class was sponsored by Our Place Restaurant. Duff received the Bob & Jean Cottrill Rotating Trophy.

Peyton Marting won Class 4 for ages 8-9 of the Guys & Gals Lead at the Fayette County Fair Sunday, July 14, 2024. At left are Fair Queen Amberly Szczerbiak and Lamb and Wool Queen Mallory Johnson. This class was sponsored by Mayer Farm Equipment. Marting was presented with the John W. Melvin Rotating Trophy.

Maddison Dobbs was the winner of Class 5 for ages 10-12 of the Guys & Gals Lead at the Fayette County Fair Sunday, July 14, 2024. At left is Fair Queen Amberly Szczerbiak and at right, Lamb and Wool Queen Mallory Johnson. This class was sponsored by Nancy Sexten. Dobbs received the Loni Grice Rotating Trophy.

Eloise Roehm won Class 6 for ages 13-15 of the Guys & Gals Lead at the Fayette County Fair Sunday, July 14, 2024. At left is Fair Queen Amberly Szczerbiak and at right, Lamb and Wool Queen Mallory Johnson. This class was sponsored by Tark and Cindy Chester. Roehm was presented the B.J. Williams Rotating Trophy.

Evelyn Roehm was the winner of Class 7 for ages 16-18 of the Guys & Gals Lead at the Fayette County Fair Sunday, July 14, 2024. At left is Fair Queen Amberly Szczerbiak and at right, Lamb and Wool Queen Mallory Johnson. This class was sponsored by the Scott Evans Family. Roehm was awarded the Jodi Baker Rotating Trophy.