Bridgeview Gardens has the produce at Wednesday Market

Bridgeview Gardens’ produce Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Bridgeview Gardens continues to bring to the Fayette County Farmers Market twice weekly a fresh bounty of produce. And the summer produce harvest has begun in earnest.

The Wednesday venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3 to 6 p.m., is now accepting charge/debit cards, WIC FM coupons, Senior FM benefits, but NO EBT SNAP (perhaps in 2025). Produce Perks and sponsored coupons can also be used for eligible products.

Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh produce including candy onions, green beans, peaches, tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, new potatoes and more. Potted sunflowers.

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, including Original, Cajun Style, Sweet Italian Sausage and Strawberry Bratwursts. GREAT for grilling!

COZY BABY BLESSINGS (Nancy Cutter): Baby essentials including hand crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, muslin swaddle blankets, teethers and pacifier clips. Also, crocheted kitchen dish cloths, pot scrubbers and hand poured wax melts in over 50 scents. New this week are essential oil car diffusers.