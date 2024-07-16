Blair wins overall Rabbit Showman

Jaxon Blair was named Overall Rabbit Showman during the Jr. Fair Rabbit Showmanship event at the Fayette County Fair on Monday, July 15, 2024. (Pictured, l-r); 2024 Fayette County Fair 1st Attendant Katie Harris; 5th place Overall Showman Jake Manbevers; 3rd place Overall Showman Robbie Bennett; Overall Showman Jaxon Blair (seated); Small Animal Queen Abigail Noble; 2nd place Overall Showman Alyvia Atkinson; 4th place Overall Showman Kamika Bennett; and 2024 Fayette County Queen Amberly Szczerbiak.

Randon Stolzenburg | Record-Herald photo