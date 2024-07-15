WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

July 14

Darren Bryson, 32, Atlanta, Ga., trespassing.

Jessica L. Nixon, 51, 94 Jamison Road Lot 98, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Kevin Terry Jr., 42, 741 Gregg St., warrant.

July 13

Wilmer G. Martin, 18, New Holland, left of center.

Joshua Merriman, 44, 1067 Spring Lake Ave., disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor), resisting.

July 12

Christian Curtis, 21, 326 W. Elm St., criminal damaging.

Cody Barrows, 37, Chillicothe, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

July 10

Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., unruly.

Tommie R. Knisley, 38, 1020 Lewis St., reckless operation.

Clifford D. Morris, 38, 815 S. Main St., possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor).