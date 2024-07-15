Storm rips through county causing damage, power outages

Heavy damage was incurred at the entrance to Quail Run on State Route 41. A tree at the entrance, on an easement area, fell onto power lines cutting power to many areas on State Route 41. Gail Allen | R-H photo

FAYETTE COUNTY — On Sunday afternoon, Fayette County experienced a storm with high winds that knocked down trees and limbs onto power lines, causing extensive damage to electrical equipment in this area, according to an AES spokesperson.

Their crews were working around the clock to restore power and safety to the city and county.

Heavy damage was incurred at the entrance to Quail Run on State Route 41. A tree at the entrance, on an easement area, fell onto power lines cutting power to many areas on State Route 41.

A crew cut the tree back their allotted distance from the lines and was able to restore power to that area by 3 p.m. Monday.

The area near Kroger was still out at that time.

AES is working diligently to restore all areas affected, according to a spokesperson.