The I&O Railroad crew was out on Dayton Avenue again Monday to check the tracks again after the repair job that was done Sunday. The five-car derailment was Friday, causing the closure of the Dayton Avenue crossing. The truck is on rail-lifters.

The I&O Railroad crew was digging up the damaged asphalt from the derailment Friday. This is in preparation for the city service department paving Monday afternoon at the Dayton Avenue crossing.