More scenes from the opening ceremony of the 145th Fayette County Fair

Commodity Queens and their escorts, along with Queen Amberly Szczerbiak and Queen’s Attendants and their escorts look on as Jacob Manbevers addresses the crowd during opening ceremonies for the 145th Fayette County Fair Sunday, July 14, 2024. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Another view of the assemblage of Queens and escorts at the opening ceremony of the Fayette County Fair Sunday, July 14, 2024. 2024 Fayette County Fair Queen Amberly Szczerbiak cuts the ribbon, held by Queen’s Attendants Katie Harris (left) and Kaley Moser, signifying the official opening of the fair as (l-r); Jacob Manbevers, Corbin Melvin, Kaden Noble and Pierce McCarty look on, Sunday, July 14. Fayette County Fair Queen Amberly Szczerbiak receives a round of applause after cutting the ribbon to open the 145th fair Sunday, July 14, 2024.

