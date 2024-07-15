Community Calendar

The following local meetings and events are scheduled:

Fayette County Fair – July 15-20

Summer is not complete without a trip to the Fayette County Fair. Boasting an ever expansive display of livestock, arts and crafts, rides and activities, there’s something for every member of the family.

Community Night at the Races – July 17

Head to the McDonald’s grandstand at the Fayette County Fair for a fun evening of entertainment with dogs and horses. Enjoy one of Fayette County’s longest standing traditions, harness racing live at 5 p.m. You’ll get one free raffle ticket entry per guest. Prizes are drawn after each race. The wiener dogs will take the track after the harness racing action to compete in the Top Dog Championship Race.

Smash It School Bus Derby – July 18

Get ready for some action at the Smash It School Bus Derby at the 2024 Fayette County Fair. Come to the McDonald’s Grandstands and cheer on your school.

Smash It Demolition Derby – July 20

Mark your calendars for the Smash It Demo Derby at the Fayette County Fair.

Movie Night in the Ville – July 26

Bring the family for an evening of fun, food and entertainment. Bring your own lawn chairs. Enjoy music, food trucks and a movie at dusk.

Pelotonia Fundraiser – July 27

Join Fayette County Pelotonia Riders at Champion’s Grill at the Greens Golf Course for live music, food, drinks, silent auction and a live auction. All proceeds benefit cancer research at the Ohio State James Center through Pelotonia.

Retired Teachers Association picnic – Aug. 1

The Fayette County Retired Teachers Association will hold its annual picnic for new retirees from both Miami Trace and Washington City Schools on Thursday, Aug. 1 at Grace Methodist Church. The social hour will begin at 4 p.m. and the picnic will begin at 5 with entertainment to follow. Capuana’s will be catering the meal, which will cost $13 per member. New retirees’ meals will be provided. The association will be collecting monetary donations for United Way’s Stuff the Bus at this meeting. Please remember to use the North Street door. For reservations, call Elise Garringer at 740-572-6961 by the Friday before the meeting.

Rummage and Bake Sale – Aug. 9, 10

The Bloomingburg Presbyterian Church, located at 27 Wayne St., will be holding a rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. It will be held in the church annex. There will be a nice selection of clothing, housewares, puzzles and more, along with delicious baked goods.

MTHS Class of 1974’s 50th reunion – Sept. 27, 28

The Miami Trace High School Class of 1974 is planning its 50-year class reunion for Sept. 27 and 28. If you graduated that year, please call Robin Beekman at 740-426-8897 with your current address.