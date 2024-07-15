Chamber names Apple Farm Service the Business of the Month

The Chamber recently recognized Apple Farm Service as its Business of the Month: (front row) Jeff Dixon (Dixon Printing & Embroidery), Joel Menken (WCHO), Cynthia Grotsky (Grotsky Senior Insurance), John VanDyke, Dale Schelling, Rosie Russell, Joe Young, Michael Ater, Breann Sines (First State Bank), Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Assoc,) (back row) Brian Chaney, Mike Elliott, Mike Daugherty, Trevor Chaney, Clay Kiser, Carl Mobley, Dennis Kidder, Darla Lindsey, Tim Green, Josh Finch, and Keith Calendine. Submitted photo

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to recognize Apple Farm Service as its Business of the Month.

Founded in 1956, president and CEO Bill Apple continues the legacy started by his parents, Henry and Ina. The Washington C.H. location, managed by Matt Apple, which opened in 2021, upholds the “Highest Standard of Excellence” required by each of their manufacturers. This commitment to quality allows Apple Farm Service to purchase at greater discounts and pass the savings on to their customers, a key factor in their strength and competitiveness.

They offer over 100 different product lines, including New Holland, Kioti, Exmark, Grasshopper, Bad Boy, Meyer, Kuhn, Woods, and Bush Hog, among others. Additionally, Apple Farm Service provides parts and service for everything they sell.

Apple Farm Service is located at 2312 US Highway 22 in Washington Court House. The business can be contacted at 740-335-8821 and is open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.