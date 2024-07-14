Railroad track repairs continue

I&O Railway crews were repairing the damaged tracks from the derailment on Friday after the five railcars were put back on the undamaged track areas. The trackmaster said the crossing will be opened sometime Monday, after the repaving is completed by the city service department. Gail Allen | R-H photos After the train derailment Friday, on Sunday the crews from I&O Railroad were working on both sections of the tracks at the Dayton Avenue crossing Sunday morning. The three railcars back on the track now can be seen in the distance still waiting for transport out.

I&O Railway crews were repairing the damaged tracks from the derailment on Friday after the five railcars were put back on the undamaged track areas. The trackmaster said the crossing will be opened sometime Monday, after the repaving is completed by the city service department.

After the train derailment Friday, on Sunday the crews from I&O Railroad were working on both sections of the tracks at the Dayton Avenue crossing Sunday morning. The three railcars back on the track now can be seen in the distance still waiting for transport out.