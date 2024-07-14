It’s fair time in Fayette County! The 2024 Fayette County Fair will be held from Monday, July 15 to Saturday, July 20. The opening ceremonies and crowning of the Fair Queen are set for today at 2:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s Grandstand. On Saturday, the Zimmerman family was making sure their fans all worked getting ready for the cattle to be transported to the cattle barn Sunday. Gail Allen | R-H photos Some tractors were in place ready for the fair this week. A few of the rides were getting set up in preparation for the Monday beginning of ride-time. Many of the food booths were also in place. The Fayette County Emergency Management Agency is setting up inside the sheriff’s command station booth, with photos in cutouts. The track has been graded and made ready for the horse races, and the concrete barricades are in place awaiting the demolition derby.

