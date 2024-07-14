Blue Jackets sign goaltender Jet Greaves to a 2-year, 2-way contract

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Jet Greaves (73) plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. The Blue Jackets signed the 23-year-old goalie to a new two-year contract. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets signaled their continued interest in Jet Greaves by signing the 23-year-old goaltender to a two-year contract.

The contract is a two-way NHL/AHL deal for the 2024-25 season and an NHL deal in 2025-26, the team said Saturday. Terms were not disclosed.

The 6-foot, 191-pound Greaves has seen limited NHL action so far, posting a 3-7-0 record with a 3.44 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in 10 career appearances with the Blue Jackets since making his debut on Apr. 4, 2023, at Toronto.

He set a franchise record for most saves in a goalie’s first career win by stopping 41 of 43 shots in a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 8.

Greaves was an All-Star last season for the Blue Jackets’ American Hockey League affiliate in Cleveland, finishing with a 30-12-4 record, 2.93 goal-against average and .910 save percentage with one shutout in 46 outings.

Columbus goaltenders Elvis Merzlikins (13-17-0) and Daniil Tarasov (8-11-0) struggled last season as both dealt with injuries.