Train derails in the city

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Indiana & Ohio Railroad had a derailment at the intersection of Veterans Way and Dayton Avenue just before 12:30 pm Friday, which will close both streets for many hours.

Five cars went off the track as the train heading toward the North North Street and State Route 38 area of town rounded the curve behind the VFW at Veterans Way. The inside track is laying on its side in that area making the recovery harder. All rail cars are upright, according to officials at the scene.

Railroad officials are on the scene to survey the damage. The City of Washington Service Department and the Washington Police Department were also on the scene. The streets are closed at Veterans Way and Temple Street and Dayton Avenue at Oakland.

The forward cars (from the engine to the derailed cars) were dislodged so the train could continue down the track — opening the Lakeview Avenue crossing to traffic, which was originally blocked, due to approximately 80 cars in the lineup, according to officials.

Officials said these particular cars were filled with corn.

Officials said they will need a crane to be dispatched from either Cincinnati or Columbus areas to come to town to lift the cars back onto the track before they can be removed. There was no time estimate as to when the crane could be dispatched. The track will need to be repaired because of extensive damage.