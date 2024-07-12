Early years in Flat Rock

“Yes, let’s do it… but then we’re going to have to wait until after they’ve left. Do you know what color paint they planned to use? Do they have the needed materials there?”

Though I wasn’t particularly eager to see Cousin Josh, Joyce, and their family leave for a two week trip to Montana, we were eager to have their house empty and tackle the project of dry walling and spackling, and painting the garage after they left. It was supposed to be a surprise, of course. It was only a little token to show love and support to their family, especially since he had been ordained a minister a few weeks before.

Their family was outgrowing their living quarters, and they were in the process of adding a garage with several bedrooms and space to host guests.

Now that they were planning a trip to Montana to spend time with Joyce’s parents and a couple of her siblings, someone suggested we go in and see what we could do til they returned home to Illinois.

The day after their departure, tractors were breezing back Josh’s driveway, hauling the tools needed for the job. One of the church brothers took charge and organized the job so as to utilize hands ready to help. The sun shone brightly, the air remained toasty and humid during the day and most evenings.

Tim, the leader, persistently organized crews to put up drywall, do plumbing, electrical work (which will be generated by a solar system), and the like—all without the regular hotlines we’d generally use, in order to keep Joshs from getting information on what was happening back home.

One afternoon we received the message that Josh’s youngest daughter, Lanelle had been in a vehicle accident. It felt like a dream- or more like a nightmare. She’s between our six-year-old boys in age and plans to go to first grade with them when school starts. Could it be true? How could she be okay, considering the story that she ended up being pinched under a jeep which had flipped on it’s top?

Memories of Daniel’s accident were distinct. We could all too well picture the scene of Josh’s with their daughter on an ambulance, then came the news that she’s being life flight-ed. Really? A couple of our children declared they won’t be able to sleep that night. They were somewhat comforted when they heard that Joyce was able to go with her on the life flight.

Reports were better the following morning. Lanelle was doing better, her skull fracture and a couple gashes were the only concerns, and she was on the mend. Praise God. I found quietness in the bedroom as my emotions let loose. “So, God does allow some people to pull through?!” I marveled.

It was true, God spared her life and used her uncle, who decided at the last minute, to drive with them, to scamper out of the overturned vehicle in seconds, and simply lift the vehicle off his little niece. Touching… absolutely amazing! Our children were spellbound by the story and the reality that God spared the life of their precious friend. We were surprised to be able to talk to Lanelle that morning. Her sweet soft voice was a bit quieter than usual, but it was unmistakably her. We were comforted.

At home there was fresh zest to wrap up the project before Josh’s family came back.

Best of all was the day before they returned home. Concrete had been poured and gravel spread, inside the garage, building materials had been cleaned up and the ceilings were painted and walls had primer. A welcome home poster, signed by everyone in church hung on the front door and food was stacked on the table, in the fridge, and freezer.

I keep thinking of Lanelle’s grandma and the rest of their family, back in Montana. Some of you know what it’s like to have distant family. The miles can be long and a bit glaring. No doubt all they went through together in Montana made them miss each other even more. Lanelle’s grandma, Mrs. Weaver, has always been an amazing example of tender quietness, even through the hard parts of life. I treasure the many years they lived here in Flat Rock with us. There was hardly a work day or sewing she missed, and when she came she did whatever needed to be done and was not in a hurry to go back to her own work at home.

It would only seem right to share the Flat Rock pudding recipe with you which we used many times over during those early years in Flat Rock when Mrs. Weaver helped with many a meal for guests, church, or whoever needed a lift. The Flat Rock pudding was a yummy dessert we all enjoyed, and with time and money being a bit tight over those first years, it was something we could make with extra milk and eggs.

FLAT ROCK PUDDING

6 cups milk

¾ cup all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

Pinch of salt

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

4 large egg yolks

3 cups whipped topping

2 dozen chocolate chip cookies

Peanut butter, for sandwiching the cookies

Heat 4½ cups of the milk in a large saucepan over medium heat until the milk is scalded (180°F).

Whisk together the flour, sugar, salt, vanilla, egg yolks, and the remaining 1½ cups cold milk. Stir into heated milk, stirring continuously. Boil for a few minutes then remove from the heat and allow to cool. Fold in the whipped topping. Spread some peanut butter between two chocolate chip cookies to form a cookie sandwich. Repeat until all four dozen cookies have been used. Cut or crumble the cookie sandwiches into the pudding mixture, and stir until well combined.