Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of July 15-19 is as follows:

MONDAY

Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, animal crackers, fruit

TUESDAY

Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, vanilla wafers, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Chicken salad sandwich, chips, cole slaw, graham crackers, fruit/fruit juice

THURSDAY

Chili, peanut butter sandwich, tossed salad, crackers, fruit

FRIDAY

Beef pot roast, seasoned potatoes & carrots, green beans, quick bread/dinner roll, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of July 15-19 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

9:30 a.m. Commodities

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch