Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of July 15-19 is as follows:
MONDAY
Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, animal crackers, fruit
TUESDAY
Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, vanilla wafers, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Chicken salad sandwich, chips, cole slaw, graham crackers, fruit/fruit juice
THURSDAY
Chili, peanut butter sandwich, tossed salad, crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Beef pot roast, seasoned potatoes & carrots, green beans, quick bread/dinner roll, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of July 15-19 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. Commodities
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch