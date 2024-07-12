A recipe fit for a cookout

Hello!

The green beans are still coming on strong, I picked and canned more this weekend, then it was peaches to deal with. I made two batches of peach jam, made a peach pie and put some sliced peaches in the freezer for smoothies and more pies. This year the peaches made the most beautiful color of jam. It looks like sunshine in a jar. The taste is even better. This will be enjoyed when the snow flies, as Mom used to say.

This week’s recipe is a favorite for cookouts, reunions and parties in general. I always bring back an empty crock pot.

These little meatballs can be served as an appetizer, or my favorite is just over some mashed potatoes. It can be served over rice or cooked noodles. This tasty little dish is a comfort food.

I like to do these in a crock pot. Mix the gravy and pour over top of the meatballs and cook for four to five hours on medium heat. It makes it so easy to make it that way.

I typically don’t buy frozen meatballs. I just make them myself. I use about a pound and a half of hamburger, I like 96% lean, add a finely chopped onion, salt, pepper and about half to three-fourths of a sleeve of cracker crumbs, salt and pepper to taste. If you want to keep them uniform in size use a small ice cream scoop. I just prefer the taste of the homemade over the frozen ones. Either way you choose to make them, you will enjoy this recipe. The gravy over these meatballs is so good, it’s rich and savory.

It’s a good Sunday dinner meal also. I like to serve it with a side salad, rolls and pickled beets, and don’t forget the mashed potatoes.

Salisbury Steak Meatballs

Ingredients

32-ounce bag frozen homestyle meatballs

4 Tablespoons butter

1 medium sweet onion, thinly sliced

3 Tablespoons flour

1 packet brown gravy mix

2 ½ cups low sodium beef broth

1 Tablespoon ketchup

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

½ Tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon pepper

Directions

1. Cook meatballs in the oven per directions on the back of the bag (typically 20 minutes @ 350 degrees)

2. While the meatballs are baking make the gravy, in a large skillet with deep sides, melt butter over medium heat.

3. Add onion and toss to coat in the butter, cook, stirring occasionally, until they start to lightly brown, 12 to 15 minutes.

4. Add flour and the gravy mix, stir to coat, and cook for 1 minute.

5. Slowly stream in 2 ½ cups beef broth while stirring constantly to avoid lumps.

6. Stir in ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, mustard and the black pepper

7. Bring to a simmer, lower the heat to low, and simmer until the meatballs are finished cooking in the oven. When meatballs are done in the oven add the meatballs to the skillet and coat with the gravy.

8. Serve

Enjoy!