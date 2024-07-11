What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Ava was one of many children to sign up for their first library cards this summer. Submitted photos Callie and Paislee sign up for their library cards. Levi and Winnie sign up for their library cards.

Summer fun remains in full swing at your library! Take a look at one week’s worth of Carnegie Public Library programming:

Each week begins with the Carnegie Children’s Garden Club at 10 a.m. Meet Ms. Raina and Park Ranger Elizabeth in the garden to weed, water, and enjoy a popsicle. For kids of all ages. Also on Monday, July 15 at 1 p.m., teens and tweens get creative at Writing Club, for grades 7-12.

On Tuesday, July 16 at 11 a.m., Ms. Bonnie leads a weekly storytime: Bonnie’s Books at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church. This program includes books, songs, fingerplays, and crafts, and is geared towards children ages birth to 5 and their siblings. Wednesday, July 15 at 11 a.m. is our children’s summer book club! This week the children will be reading scripts as a readers’ theater. All children who want to read dramatically are welcome. The book to read before book club on July 22 is “Enola Holmes: The Graphic Novel,” which is available as a paperback and on Hoopla.

Each Thursday at 10:30 a.m., Miss Raina hosts a storytime in Washington Court House titled Little Wigglers! This storytime is for our youngest patrons and includes music, rhyming, and reading and is designed for babies and toddlers ages birth to 3.

On Fridays at 11 a.m., Mr. Aaron hosts Kindergarten Gear Up. Intended for ages 4-5, this storytime features a curriculum designed to prepare kids for their first year of school. Also on Friday at 3 p.m., Level Up Your Ramen! Do you love Ramen Noodles? Learn how to take ordinary ramen to a new level with simple tips and tricks for an even more delicious meal. Prepare your own bowl to enjoy, this program is intended for ages 10-17. Friday’s final program is Lego Free Play. You’ve got creativity and we’ve got Legos! Join the group and see what we can build.

For adults: Saturday, July 18 at 11 a.m. is the next meeting of Crochet Club! Learn to crochet or share your current projects; bring your own hooks and yarn or use ours- but do sit in the air conditioning, relax and crochet.

Also on Saturday, July 20 at 11 a.m. is the Flower Arranging Workshop with Bellafield Flowers! Create a beautiful floral arrangement to take home! Space for this workshop is limited, and registration is required. A fee of $55 is due at the time of registration (cash or check only, made out to Bellafield Flowers). Register in the library at the Adult Circulation Desk.

If you haven’t registered for the Summer Reading Program yet, there is still time! You can visit us in person Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sign up online on our Beanstack website at cplwcho.beanstack.org. Children, teens, and adults can all sign up for the Summer Reading Program!

All programs are free unless otherwise noted. Some programs require registration. For details about the reading challenge or any of the fun summer programs, please visit us at the library or give us a call at 740-335-2540. Calendars and information are also available online at cplwcho.org and on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.