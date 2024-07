Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Alexandria S. White, Galloway, OH, 77/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Jennifer E. Stephens, 1011 S. Main St., Washington C.H., OH, invalid tag, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ayah Mansour, Sylvania, OH, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lowell D. Lawson, 4840 US Hwy 62 SW, Washington C.H., OH, 57/55 speed, speed amended from 69/55, fine $150, court costs $145, fined $150 and costs.

Cyncere Reddick, Cleveland, OH, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jose Dorantes, 426 Peddicord Ave. Apt. C, Washington C.H., OH, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

William McCoy, Centerville, OH, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kenneth Blade, 3495 Culpepper Trace, Washington C.H., OH, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Craig Allen, Cincinnati, OH, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Dana Larochelle, South Lebanon, OH, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Shelby Hidy, Greenfield, OH, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Michael Rose, South Webster, OH, 72/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kimberly Moore, 924 S. Hinde St., Washington C.H., OH, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mckinley Price, Hillsboro, OH, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ashley Stafford, 816 Aspen Dr., Washington C.H., OH, 70/55 speed, fine $85, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

John Francis, South Salem, OH, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Shawn Valentine, Frankfort, OH, 67/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Emily Fryer, Mount Sterling, OH, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy Comadoll, South Salem, OH, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ashley Hood, Greenfield, OH, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jocelyn Handschke, Worthington, OH, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Olivia Hendershoot, Morrow, OH, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Anna Kelly, Newport, KY, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Richard Foose, 304 Cloverleaf Ln., Washington C.H., OH, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.