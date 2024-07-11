Service, Safety and Recreation Committee holds meeting

A new parking lot is being constructed on Dayton Avenue next to the walking trail to accommodate those who want to park-and-walk. Gail Allen | R-H photo A new police officer, Kyle M. Picard (left), has been hired by the Washington Police Department and was sworn in by Judge Victor Pontious. Police Chief Jeff Funari is seen congratulating his new officer. Submitted photos Detective Matt Ellis (left) was recently recognized by the Washington Police Department for 10 years of dedicated service to the department. A certificate was presented by Chief Jeff Funari. Submitted photos

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The City Service, Safety and Recreation Committee met in regular session on Wednesday.

Fire Department

Assistant fire chief Jody Langley said that in addition to their regular coverage at the Fayette County Fair next week, they will have their first aid booth open and cover all derby and truck pull events. All county volunteer fire departments participate in this effort.

Langley also announced that the fire department has hired a new firefighter named Nic Brannon.

Police Department

Police chief Jeff Funari said that the department will have a booth in the Mahan Building to meet and greet the public.

The department has taken applications for dispatcher and they have five applicants to take the upcoming patrolman’s test on Saturday.

Officer Justin Everhart is the current school resource officer, and Funari would like to see a second SRO for Washington City Schools when staffing levels permit.

Detective Matt Ellis was recently recognized by the department for 10 years of dedicated service to the department.

Kyle M. Picard was recently hired as a new patrolman for the department.

Service Department

Gary Dean reported that grinding has been going well and paving has started under the new paving contract. The Clinton Avenue repairs have been completed.

The department has been mowing and cleaning up the weeds around the parks and trails. They have started on a new parking lot next to the walking trail on Dayton Avenue for those who want to leave their vehicle and walk the trail.

During the recent Market Street and Clinton Avenue sewer inspections, after the Market Street water line was found inside the sewer line near the Wilson Street area, another water line was found on Clinton Avenue, requiring rerouting of those water lines.

During the grinding process on Rawling Street, a water leak was found and three feet of lead pipe had to be removed and replaced with copper piping.

It was stated that the city is in the process of reviewing a new Special Purpose Flood Damage Reduction Ordinance and its future passage would replace Ordinance No. 05-2015, which is outdated and would be repealed. The FEMA flood map would not change.

Recreation

The splash pad updated noted that four seasonal youth employees were hired to monitor the area and assist families. City manager Joe Denen said this is working out well.

The pickleball area has new asphalt. The area will soon be painted and the nets reinstalled at Eyman Park. A picnic table was requested in the area for those waiting to use the courts.