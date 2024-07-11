Police: 4 arrested, suspected narcotics seized at S. Main St. home

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A search warrant was served at a South Main Street home Wednesday night — resulting in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instruments and money, according to police.

The Washington C.H. Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit and Special Response Team executed a narcotics search warrant at 815 S. Main St. following a lengthy investigation that was initiated from a tip received by the Criminal Investigations Unit, according to Lt. Derek Pfeifer.

During the execution of the search warrant, police found three individuals later identified as Amy Frank, Brittney Voiles and Megan Smith. All three were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith, who is listed as the home owner, was additionally charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument and tampering with evidence.

Voiles was also wanted out of Ross County, according to police.

A fourth person, later identified as Clifford Morris, was located inside of a shed that sat in the backyard of the property, Pfeifer said. Morris was charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument.

All four subjects were transported to the Fayette County Jail with additional charges pending.