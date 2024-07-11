Milledgeville native serves where future Navy warfighters train

Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Lecea Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James Green

GREAT LAKES, ILL. – Sailors are some of the most highly trained people on the planet, and this training begins at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, otherwise known as boot camp. Every enlisted sailor starts their Navy journey at boot camp at Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL), Illinois.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Lecea, a native of Milledgeville, is currently stationed at NSGL serving with Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).

Lecea, a 2013 graduate of Miami Trace High School, joined the Navy 10 years ago.

“I joined the Navy for the educational opportunities, to continue a family tradition of service and the ability to participate in events of global significance,” said Lecea.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Milledgeville.

“Growing up, I learned that humility and respect will get you the furthest in life,” said Lecea. “You always need to put your best foot forward and take the initiative to do what needs to be done to complete the mission. I also learned that hard work pays off. These values have helped me grow and succeed in the military.”

During the 10 weeks at RTC Great Lakes, sailors learn five warfighting competencies – firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms marksmanship.

NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only boot camp. Located on over 1,600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports more than 50 tenant commands and elements as well as more than 20,000 sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation.

Two commands at NETC are Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes (SWESC GL) and Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes (SCSTC GL). Every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain’s mate and deck seaman attends SWESC GL for technical training. These sailors leave SWESC GL as surface warriors, ready to perform aboard ships operating around the globe. Instructors at SCSTC GL provide a culture of excellence and warrior toughness by building a surface warrior mindset to complement the technical and tactical skillsets.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Lecea serves a Navy that operates forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“Serving in the Navy is a very fulfilling and rewarding experience,” said Lecea. “I do this for my family, friends and for everyone who would love to join the military but does not have the opportunity to do so. I’m a patriot, and I will be a role model to my children in respecting our flag and our great country. The Navy is the place where I was able to better myself and meet my now husband and start a family. If it wasn’t for the Navy, I would not have the life I have and I would not have ever met some of the amazing people in my life. Yes, we move a lot, but I have made some lifelong friends, and I wouldn’t change that for the world.”

Lecea is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my mom and dad for the support they gave me over 10 years ago to chase my dreams and join the Navy,” added Lecea. “Without their support, I would not be where I am today.”