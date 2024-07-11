FCGS holds summer cemetery walk in Saint Colman Catholic Cemetery

Paul LaRue, local educator and historian, led the walk telling the histories of Irish immigrants and their ties to the railroads built in Fayette County, and to where their roots were in Ireland. Submitted photo

This year, the Fayette County Genealogical Society held its summer cemetery walk on June 17 in the Saint Colman Catholic Cemetery, co-sponsored by the cemetery. Paul LaRue, local educator and historian, led the walk telling the histories of Irish immigrants and their ties to the railroads built in Fayette County, and to where their roots were in Ireland.

There were stories of veterans and people who were instrumental in the developments of Washington Court House and the Catholic community.

Jeff Garringer, a Fayette County Genealogical Society member and member of the Fayette County Historical Society, recited a history of Fayette County’s most decorated war hero, James Ducey, in character and costume. Ducey served in both World War I and World War II.

There was a wonderful turnout for the walk with descendants present in the crowd listening to the histories of their ancestors buried in the cemetery.

The next meeting of the Fayette County Genealogical Society will be held Monday, July 15 at 7 p.m. in the downstairs room of the Economic Development Building 101 E. East St., Washington Court House. The speaker will be Steven R. Branam, who will be presenting a program on the Revolutionary War. Branam is from Plain City and has always been interested in our founding generation and our founding documents. His family is active in the Daughters of the American Revolution and The Sons of the American Revolution.

If you have any questions about this meeting, Society membership, membership in any of the Lineage Societies, or research, please contact president Peggy Lester at 740-495-5720 or [email protected], or lineage chair Cathy Massie White at 740-333-7227, or [email protected].