What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Children enjoy STEM Camp in the Library Garden. Special thanks to Commissioner Garland, Bloomingburg Mayor Fleak, and Youth Services Manager Aaron Teter for donating, selecting, and installing the new seating: Foundation stones from the historic Fayette County Jail. Submitted photos Children enjoy STEM Camp in the Library Garden. Special thanks to Commissioner Garland, Bloomingburg Mayor Fleak, and Youth Services Manager Aaron Teter for donating, selecting, and installing the new seating: Foundation stones from the historic Fayette County Jail. More than 20 women gathered at Shaw Wetland for Bog Girl 2024: Wildflowers! Presentation and activities included yoga and meditation, plant and flower identification, photography tips, natural insect repellent, and flower crown making.

Summer fun is in full swing at Carnegie Public Library. Take a look at one week’s worth of Carnegie Public Library programming: Each week begins with the Carnegie Children’s Garden Club at 10 a.m. Meet Ms. Raina and Park Ranger Elizabeth in the garden to weed, water, and enjoy a popsicle. For kids of all ages. Also on Monday, July 8 at 4 p.m., play music at your library with Uke Club! Open to beginner, intermediate, and advanced strummers, join us to teach and learn; play and jam. Bring your instrument or borrow one of ours! This club meets every other week.

Then, on Tuesday, July 9 at 11 a.m., Ms. Bonnie leads a weekly storytime: Bonnie’s Book at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church. This storytime includes books, songs, fingerplays, and crafts, and is geared toward ages birth to 5 and siblings. Next, enjoy two days of arts at Creativity Camp, July 9 and 11 at 12:30 p.m. This camp is intended for children ages 8-12, please visit the children’s department to register for all library camps. Also Tuesday, at 4 p.m., Level Up Your Ramen! Do you love Ramen Noodles? Learn how to take ordinary ramen to a new level with simple tips and tricks for an even more delicious meal. Prepare your own bowl to enjoy, this program is intended for ages 10-17. Wednesday, July 10 at 11 a.m. is our children’s summer book club! This week’s title is “Odder” by Katherine Applegate. Participants should read the book ahead of the event; copies of the book will be available to check out in the children’s department, and some are available to check out on Hoopla. For ages 7-12.

At 1 p.m. that same day, tour the Fayette County Airport! Check out the runway, hangars, and aircraft! Meet at the Fayette County Airport, 2770 SR 38, WCH. Then, on Thursday, July 11 at 10:30 a.m., Miss Raina hosts a weekly storytime in Washington Court House: Little Wigglers! This storytime is for our youngest patrons and includes music, rhyming, and reading designed for babies and toddlers ages birth to 3. On Friday, July 12 at 11 a.m., Mr. Aaron hosts kindergarten Gear Up! Intended for ages 4-5, this storytime features a curriculum designed to prepare kids for their first year of school. For adults: Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m. is the next meeting of the Bring Your Own Book Club! Always wanted to join a book club but couldn’t commit or tired of assigned reads? This casual book club is for you! This is a book club with a twist, readers are invited to discuss books, old and new, and share recommendations. Unlike most book clubs where everyone reads the same thing, at BYOB you pick the titles you want to read. While you’re here, sip some complimentary lemonade and learn about the library’s digital reading app, Libby!

Coming up: Flower Arranging Workshop with Bellafield Flowers! On Saturday, July 20 at 11 a.m., create a beautiful floral arrangement to take home! Space for this workshop is limited, and registration is required. A fee of $55 is due at the time of registration (cash or check only, made out to Bellafield Flowers). Register in the library at the Adult Circulation Desk.

If you haven’t registered for the Summer Reading Program yet, there is still time! You can visit us in person Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or sign up online on our Beanstack website at cplwcho.beanstack.org. Children, teens, and adults can all sign up for the Summer Reading Program!

All programs are free unless otherwise noted. Some programs require registration. For details about the reading challenge or any of the fun summer programs, please visit us at the library or give us a call at 740-335-2540. Calendars and information are also available online at cplwcho.org and on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.