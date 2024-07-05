Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of July 8-12 is as follows:

MONDAY

BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Ham & soup beans, cornbread, cole slaw, fruit in jello

WEDNESDAY

Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, animal crackers, fruit

THURSDAY

Chicken alfredo, seasoned broccoli, tossed salad, dinner roll, fruit

FRIDAY

Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, vanilla wafers, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of July 8-12 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2 p.m. Alzheimer’s meeting

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch