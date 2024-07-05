Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of July 8-12 is as follows:
MONDAY
BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit
TUESDAY
Ham & soup beans, cornbread, cole slaw, fruit in jello
WEDNESDAY
Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, animal crackers, fruit
THURSDAY
Chicken alfredo, seasoned broccoli, tossed salad, dinner roll, fruit
FRIDAY
Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, vanilla wafers, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of July 8-12 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
2 p.m. Alzheimer’s meeting
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch