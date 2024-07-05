Coffman voted governor of Buckeye Boys State

2024 Governor of Buckeye Boys State Gavin Coffman, left and Lt. Governor Jacob Kandis. Courtesy photos Representatives of Buckeye Boys and Girls State from Washington High School. (front, l-r); Kendelle Woods, Jarika Mick, Adysun Bartruff; (back, l-r); Gavin Coffman, Jackson Keaton, Isaac Hood, Caleb Barton, Gabe Perez, Jon Rader and Mason Mullins.

From June 8-15, representatives from Washington High School attended Buckeye Boys and Buckeye Girls State sponsored by the American Legion. Buckeye Boys State was held at Miami University while Buckeye Girls State was held at Bowling Green State University.

American Legion Buckeye Boys and Girls State is an eight-day hands-on experience in the operation of the democratic form of government, the organization of political parties, and the relationship of one to the other in shaping Ohio government.

Founded in 1936, Buckeye Boys State is the largest Boys State program in the nation with an attendance of over 1,200 young men annually, representing nearly 600 Ohio high schools, several online high schools, and the home-school community. Buckeye Girls State was founded in 1941 and was designed to educate Ohio’s young women in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of good citizenship.

Both programs are sponsored by the Ohio American Legion, the largest veterans organization in the State of Ohio.

Attendees from Washington High School were:

Buckeye Boys State: Gavin Coffman, Jackson Keaton, Isaac Hood, Caleb Barton, Gabe Perez, Jon Rader, and Mason Mullins.

Buckeye Girls State: Kendelle Woods, Jarika Mick, and Adysun Bartruff.

This year, Gavin Coffman was elected to be governor by his fellow Boys State delegates. The new governor-elect was formally inaugurated in ceremonies conducted on Wednesday evening, June 12.

Escorted into the arena by a detail of Ohio State Highway Patrol officers and accompanied by the president of the American Legion Buckeye Boys State Board of Trustees, the Boys State Governor-elect passed through an Honor Guard of Ohio American Legion members.

“My experience at Buckeye Boys State was indescribable,” Gavin Coffman said. “It’s something that’s hard to explain to people outside the program.

“I want to start by saying this is a program that I would recommend to every single junior going into their senior year,” Coffman said. “Regardless of what your future plans are, this is an amazing experience for anyone who goes. It is what you make it.

“You start by campaigning for whatever position you choose, then you have your primary and general elections,” Coffman explained. “It’s a scary, well thought-out, and eventful day, with debates and voting.

“You get your assigned job that day, and the next four consist of your job responsibilities,” Coffman said. “It gives you a great understanding of exactly how our government works, and gives you the opportunity to run your own government. No program in the state compares. It’s an amazing opportunity that everyone needs to know about.

“I appreciate everyone who went, all the legionaries and volunteers, and Miami University for letting us use their campus,” Coffman said. “It truly was a week that shaped my life.”

Justices of the Ohio Supreme Court visit Buckeye Boys State annually to swear in the governor of American Legion Buckeye Boys State and the other elected state officials of the Boys State program.

“Washington High School would like to thank the American Legion for their continued support of our Blue Lions,” principal Brady Streitenberger said.