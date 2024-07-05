A recipe perfect for Fourth of July weekend

Hello!

Last weekend at my house was greenbean time. I picked and canned and of course cooked them. They are so delicious and so tender now. There also seems to be a lot of blooms on them too. It seems I have at least one vegetable that is a little overachiever each year. This just might be the year of the greenbeans. Last year, it had to have been tomatoes.

While in my garden I got a couple of cucumbers and a couple of cherry tomatoes, and my zucchini are small, but will soon need my attention. I’m sure by this coming weekend I will have at least a couple that will be ready.

I enjoy slicing them, putting a little oil on a baking sheet, and putting them on top of the oil and sprinkle salt and parmesan cheese on top of them and bake them. I love the flavor of those. For me, it’s like eating potato chips, you can’t eat just one or two.

This weekend will be full of the 4th of July festivities, family get-togethers, fireworks and those warm summer evenings to just enjoy. It’s my favorite holiday and absolutely my favorite time of the year. Even though the 4th falls on Thursday this year, a lot of us will celebrate it over the weekend. My family will have our “Hettinger” family get together on Saturday. Looks like I will be bringing greenbeans and zucchini bread. Did anyone guess that?

Which brings us to the recipe of the week. This one seems to tie right in with the 4th of July, summer, and zucchini season. Blueberries just remind me of this special time of the year. So, when I found this recipe of Blueberry Zucchini bread, I had to try it, and it’s a hit at anytime of the year. The blueberry in this sweet bread steals the show. Most people will never guess it’s just zucchini bread.

I keep shredded zucchini and blueberries in the freezer just in case I get the urge to have this bread in the middle of January, when the snow flies, because it takes me back to those warm summer days with my family, celebrating each other and our freedom.

Blueberry Zucchini Bread

Ingredients

3 eggs lightly beaten

1 cup vegetable oil (I use 1 cup applesauce)

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 ¼ cups sugar

2 cups shredded zucchini

3 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1 Tablespoon ground cinnamon

2 cups fresh blueberries

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees lightly grease 2 loaf pans or line them with nonstick parchment paper

2. In a large bowl beat together the eggs, oil, vanilla, and sugar

3. Fold in the zucchini

4. In a medium bowl, mix the flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda and cinnamon

5. Beat in the flour mixture

6. Gently fold in the blueberries

7. Pour mix into the greased loaf pans.

8. Bake 1 hour in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted in the center of a loaf comes out clean

9. Cool 20 minutes in pans.

Enjoy!