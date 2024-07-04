Locals enjoy dazzling fireworks display

Four-year-old Isabella Creed watches the Fayette Fire In The Sky show in Washington Court House on Wednesday night. Submitted photo A dazzling fireworks display lit up the Washington Court House sky on Wednesday night. Gail Allen | R-H photos The new Flip Daddiez food truck was set up near the shoe store in Walmart’s parking lot to serve food to the many who were gathering and setting up tents and marking their spot to watch the fireworks. A dazzling fireworks display lit up the Washington Court House sky on Wednesday night. The shells were loaded and ready to go on Wednesday after Fire In The Sky volunteers spent three days setting up the fireworks. A dazzling fireworks display lit up the Washington Court House sky on Wednesday night. The Rolling Stoves food truck was in the Walmart parking lot to serve food to the many people coming to park and watch the fireworks across the way at the fairgrounds. A dazzling fireworks display lit up the Washington Court House sky on Wednesday night. A dazzling fireworks display lit up the Washington Court House sky on Wednesday night.

Four-year-old Isabella Creed watches the Fayette Fire In The Sky show in Washington Court House on Wednesday night.

A dazzling fireworks display lit up the Washington Court House sky on Wednesday night.

The new Flip Daddiez food truck was set up near the shoe store in Walmart’s parking lot to serve food to the many who were gathering and setting up tents and marking their spot to watch the fireworks.

The shells were loaded and ready to go on Wednesday after Fire In The Sky volunteers spent three days setting up the fireworks.

The Rolling Stoves food truck was in the Walmart parking lot to serve food to the many people coming to park and watch the fireworks across the way at the fairgrounds.

