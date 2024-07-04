Community invited to show appreciation during Dave Laytart, Sr.’s last ride

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Locals will have the opportunity to say a final “thank you for your 32 years of service to our community” to Dave Laytart, Sr. on Friday, on behalf of the Washington Court House Fire/Rescue Department.

After the funeral service at Southside Church of Christ, 921 S. Fayette St., at approximately 2 p.m. the processional will leave the church on South Fayette and head to Market Street, where it will make a right onto Market Street and pass the fire department. It will then continue on Market up to Delaware Street, turn right onto Delaware, crossing over Columbus Avenue onto Ogle Street, and will return him to Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in preparation for cremation.

“We would appreciate an expression of love from the community by lining any of those streets as the trucks drive by for Dave’s final ride,” reads a statement from the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency. “Thank you all for your kind support!”

Laytart, Sr., 68, died Monday, July 1 at his home. He had been in failing health since October 2023. He was a 1974 graduate of Washington High School and a lifelong resident of the community.

Before his retirement, he was a printer for Rotary Stock Forms in Greenfield and later Hillsboro. He had also worked at Home Depot. Following his retirement, he was a security guard at the Carnegie Public Library in Washington Court House.

He was a proud volunteer firefighter for the City of Washington Court House for 32 years. David was an avid bicyclist and he also sold and repaired bicycles. He formerly had been a foster parent.

Laytart, Sr. was a member and former deacon at the South Side Church of Christ.

The funeral, followed by the firefighter’s last call and bell ceremony, will be Friday, July 5 at 1 p.m. at the South Side Church of Christ with Todd Maurer, involvement minister at the church, officiating. Cremation will follow the services.

Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations for final expenses may be made to the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home, 554 Washington Ave., Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.