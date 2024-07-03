Township/county paving projects announced

Fayette County Engineer Jason Little has announced that Cox Paving was awarded the contract for township paving projects that will begin July 8. The total contract is $448.235.
The following projects are on the schedule:
Concord Township: Stringtown Road from Snowhill Road to the Clinton County line; and Borum Road from the Clinton County line to US 22.
Jefferson Township: Kirk Road from SR 729 to Carr and Reid roads; and Gregg Road from Reid Road to Hidy Road.
Madison Township: Kellough Road from the pavement break to the Madison County line; West Road from the Paint/Madison Township lines to White Oak Road; and Baldwin Road from Cook-Yankeetown Road to the Madison County line.
Milledgeville: Ford Street from Church Street to SR 729; Cross Street W from Church Street to SR 729; and Cross Street E from SR 729 to Back Alley.
Paint Township: West Road from Danville Road to Jones Road; West Road from Jones Road to the Paint/Madison Township lines.
Union Township: Hoppes Road from US 35 to Bloomingburg-New Holland Road.
Wayne Township: Ghormley Road from the Perry/Wayne Township line to SR 753.
Little said that Fillmore Construction was awarded the contract for county roads which will begin July 15 at a cost of $888.796.
County roads for paving are:
Barger Road from Morris Road to Old Charleston Road, and Old Charleston Road to US 62.
Snowhill Road from the Clinton County line to Greenfield-Sabina Road.
Moon Evans Road from Pleasant View Road to SR 41N.
Lewis Road from Bloomingburg-New Holland Road to Dill Road, and Dill Road to SR 38.
Miami Trace Road from Snowhill Road to Worthington Road.
Miami Trace Road from SR 3/US 62 to Snowhill Road.
Yeoman Road from US 35 to Bloomingburg-New Holland Road.
Airport Hangar #3 at the airport on SR 38.