Level Up/KK Grub Hubb prepares for a comeback

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Fire cleanup has begun inside the Level Up/KK Grub Hubb location on East Court Street. A fire in December 2023 destroyed the interior of the building back in the kitchen area and the second floor above it.

Owner Kay Terry said that they are waiting on the final approval for architectural drawings from Mark Heiny to begin the construction to update their space on the corner of East Court and Fayette streets.

The first floor will have more seating for KK Grub Hubb’s many food selections, and the second floor will be repaired and house the many video games for Level Up, according to Terry.

Terry will announce more information about the renovation progress as soon as they get approval on their construction drawings. They hope to begin the work within the next six months, Terry said.