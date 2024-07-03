Good Hope Lions donate to Big Blue Bus

Gary Campbell, Washington City Schools food service director, receives a donation from Good Hope Lions Treasurer Rick Mead for the Big Blue Bus. Submitted photos Gary Campbell, Washington City Schools food service director, speaks to the Good Hope Lions Club.

Gary Campbell, the Washington City Schools food service director, recently spoke to the Good Hope Lions Club about the Big Blue Bus meal delivery.

Campbell explained that the most recent count available shows that approximately 1,500 breakfasts and 1,500 lunches were served each day in the city and county, and that these numbers were only made possible by the donations and grants received as no funding comes from the Washington City Schools.

After his presentation, the Good Hope Lions made a donation to the Big Blue Bus.