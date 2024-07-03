Community Calendar

The following local meetings and events are scheduled:

Celebration at Champion’s Grill – July 3

Come celebrate Independence Day with Champion’s Grill at The Greens Golf Course. Enjoy food trucks, a spectacular view of fireworks, live music and more. Grab a lawn chair and bring the whole family. The event will run from 4-11 p.m.

Fire in the Sky – July 3

Celebrate Independence Day in Fayette County with the annual Fire in the Sky fireworks spectacle beginning around 10 p.m.

Jeffersonville’s 4th of July Parade and Fireworks – July 4

Jeffersonville will be alive with patriotic spirit. Parade will be at 10 p.m. with the Jeffersonville Lions Club’s famous fireworks starting at dusk.

Bill Diley’s 80th birthday celebration – July 6

Bill Diley, former Miami Trace FFA advisor, will celebrate his 80th birthday on July 6 at Miami Trace High School. A concert by the Nashville band, Rockland Road, will be performed in the event center at 2 p.m. A reception will follow in the cafeteria with refreshments provided by Rachael’s House. All former students, employees, colleagues, friends, family, and community members are invited to this celebration. Diley requests no gifts, only memories — the good, the bad, and the ugly! If you can’t attend, but would like to send a card, please send it to 1114 Bush Road SW, Washington CH, OH 43160.

Wayne Twp. Trustees meeting – July 8

The July regular monthly meeting of the Wayne Township Trustees will be held on Monday, July 8 at 7 p.m. in the town hall.

Concord/Green Twp. Trustees meeting – July 9

The Concord and Green Township Trustees will be holding a joint meeting to discuss Concord Green Fire Department business on July 9 at 6:30p.m. at the Green Township building in Buena Vista. As always, the public is invited to attend.

Pic-A-Fay Joint Fire District budget meeting – July 11

The Pic-A-Fay Joint Fire District will be holding a budget meeting on Thursday, July 11 at 5:30 p.m. The regular monthly meeting will immediately follow at the Fire House, 17 N. Church St., New Holland.

Second Saturday Car Cruise, Food Truck and Concerts – July 13

Second Saturday Car Cruise: food trucks and concert series. The event will take place from 5-10 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Washington C.H.

Champion’s Car Show – July 15

Join Champion’s Grill at The Greens Golf Course for their monthly car show. Held every third Monday of the month through September from 5-8 p.m.

Fayette County Fair – July 15-20

Summer is not complete without a trip to the Fayette County Fair. Boasting an ever expansive display of livestock, arts and crafts, rides and activities, there’s something for every member of the family.

Community Night at the Races – July 17

Head to the McDonald’s grandstand at the Fayette County Fair for a fun evening of entertainment with dogs and horses. Enjoy one of Fayette County’s longest standing traditions, harness racing live at 5 p.m. You’ll get one free raffle ticket entry per guest. Prizes are drawn after each race. The wiener dogs will take the track after the harness racing action to compete in the Top Dog Championship Race.

Smash It School Bus Derby – July 18

Get ready for some action at the Smash It School Bus Derby at the 2024 Fayette County Fair. Come to the McDonald’s Grandstands and cheer on your school.

Smash It Demolition Derby – July 20

Mark your calendars for the Smash It Demo Derby at the Fayette County Fair.

Retired Teachers Association picnic – Aug. 1

The Fayette County Retired Teachers Association will hold its annual picnic for new retirees from both Miami Trace and Washington City Schools on Thursday, Aug. 1 at Grace Methodist Church. The social hour will begin at 4 p.m. and the picnic will begin at 5 with entertainment to follow. Capuana’s will be catering the meal, which will cost $13 per member. New retirees’ meals will be provided. The association will be collecting monetary donations for United Way’s Stuff the Bus at this meeting. Please remember to use the North Street door. For reservations, call Elise Garringer at 740-572-6961 by the Friday before the meeting.

MTHS Class of 1974’s 50th reunion – Sept. 27, 28

The Miami Trace High School Class of 1974 is planning its 50-year class reunion for Sept. 27 and 28. If you graduated that year, please call Robin Beekman at 740-426-8897 with your current address.