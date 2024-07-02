Washington Municipal Court civil credit reports

From the Washington Court House Municipal Court:

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Kyle Mickey, 376 Ely St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $635.03, for complaint.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Joseph Angeletti, 422 ½ E. Market St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $242.45, for small claims.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Joseph Angeletti, 422 ½ E. Market St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $334.52, for small claims.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Dalton Wilson, 341 Lake St. Unit A, Delaware, OH, claims amount $201.29, for small claims.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Rose Juliano, 712 Peabody Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $538.19, for small claims.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Scott and Yvonne Leisure, 1717 Sunset Dr., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $206.09, for small claims.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Kristi Green, 548 Douglas Road, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $150, for small claims.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Kyle Shaw, 406 Clyburn Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $618.50, for small claims.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. B.J. and Vanessa Burns, 936 Golfview Dr., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $979.51, for small claims.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. B.J. and Vanessa Burns, 936 Golfview Dr., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,101.09, for small claims.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. B.J. and Vanessa Burns, 936 Golfview Dr., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $742.49, for small claims.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Daniel King, 1345 Yellowbud Pl, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $765.10, for small claims.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Tyler Bolen, 432 Eastern Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $324.53, for small claims.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Tyler Bolen, 432 Eastern Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $337.93, for small claims.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Adam Dennis, 320 Broadway St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $354.59, for small claims.

Calvary Spv I LLC, Valhalla, NY v. Ralph Callendar, 117 Mckinley Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,692.66, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Mercedes McCown, 1275 Dayton Ave. NW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $736.82, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Dwight Snyder, New Holland, OH, claims amount $1,024.05, for complaint.

Credit Corp Solutions Inc., Draper UT v. Shawn Helterbrant, 811 Staunton Jasper Road SW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,952.30, for complaint.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Scott and Regina Moore, 929 Millwood Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $918.75, for small claims.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Chelsey Haddox, 421 Grove Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $684.14, for small claims.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. North St., Washington C.H., OH v. Chelsey Haddox, 421 Grove Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $249.46, for small claims.