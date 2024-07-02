Land Bank meeting held Monday

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Land Bank held its meeting Monday. The Land Bank applied for a demolition grant for 726 Rawlings St. (Carlton Manor) and 6647 Stafford Road, and other properties owned by the Land Bank group, but have not yet heard back on the results to award any funds.

A discussion was held regarding the 726 Rawlings St. property to possibly rezone from commercial facility to R2, which is a residential designation for housing. It was stated that the lot could be subdivided into possibly six lots for a developer to build homes on that property. A motion was made and seconded to begin the process of rezoning the property, and the vote passed.

The Land Bank recently took the title to 619 Broadway St. from the owner in lieu of foreclosure.

The owner of 1108 E. Paint St., Brandan Curl, contacted Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen regarding the purchase of 1104 E. Paint St., a vacant and adjoining property, which is in the foreclosure procedure. After a short discussion, it was decided that if Curl paid all the proper costs associated with acquisition of that property, the Land Bank would entertain his offer. Denen will contact Curl with the decision and procedures.

The property at 716 Broadway is being purchased by Jason Stonerock for the payoff of back taxes. The township is interested in the property at 1343 Grace St., and it was noted that the owner is willing to sign a deed in lieu of foreclosure, but the problems with the mortgage assignment must be cleared first, according to attorney Nathan Zukowitz’s submitted report.

The properties of 633 Church St. and 704 Columbus Ave. are owned by WCH Rentals LLC, and the owner has expressed an interest in a deed in lieu of foreclosure to the Land Bank after the unreleased mortgages are cleared.

The property at 503 S. North St. is also in need of a mortgage release, and the owner is willing to sign a deed in lieu of foreclosure to the Land Bank.

The next meeting was set for Aug. 5.