Grilling meats, produce for the holiday available at Wednesday market

Bridgeview Gardens will have fresh produce available at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Beef (ground) and bratwurst for your grilling pleasure, along with green beans, tomatoes, peaches, blueberries, other produce and cookies, round out your holiday meal choices available at this week’s Wednesday market.

The Wednesday venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3 to 6 p.m., is now accepting charge/debit cards, WIC FM coupons, Senior FM benefits, but NO EBT SNAP (perhaps in 2025). Produce Perks and sponsored coupons can be used for eligible products.

Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh produce including candy onions, green beans, blueberries, peaches, tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, and new potatoes. Potted sunflowers and flowering perennials.

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, including Original, Cajun Style, Sweet Italian Sausage and Strawberry Bratwursts. GREAT for grilling!

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): This week’s cookies: chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, sugar, pineapple, macadamia nut and Cracker Jack cookies.