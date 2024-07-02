Epifano donates to assist the Big Blue Bus

Nick Epifano (center), owner/operator of McDonald’s of Fayette County, recently donated $10,000 to go toward the purchase of two needed generators for the WCHCS Big Blue Bus. Accepting the check is Gary Campbell, WCHCS food service director. Also pictured is Lauren Schultz, the McDonald’s field vice president for the region. Ryan Carter | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Since its inception in 2019, the Washington Court House City School District’s Big Blue Bus has served over a half million free meals to children across Fayette County. With the addition of the Little Blue Truck in 2023, WCHCS has continued to expand its reach into the community, serving hot and fresh meals Monday through Friday during summer break.

Nick Epifano, owner/operator of McDonald’s of Fayette County, has been one of WCHCS’s most significant partners in ventures such as the Big Blue Bus. Epifano recently showed his generosity again in presenting the district $10,000 to go toward the purchase of two needed generators.

“The generator for the Big Blue Bus recently caught fire,” said Gary Campbell, WCHCS food service director. “We greatly appreciate the support of Nick and McDonald’s, and our other partners. God has blessed us.”

The total cost for the generators is more than $40,000, according to Campbell.

Epifano said, “This is what I love the most — to be able to give back and really make a difference. I’m so grateful to our customers. That’s what I always say, ‘When our customers spend money in our restaurants, we’re going to give a portion of it back.’ We appreciate everything the Big Blue Bus does for the community, it’s a great thing. Great people like you, Gary, are doing great things.”

Lauren Schultz, the McDonald’s field vice president for the region, was visiting the Elm Street McDonald’s during the check presentation.

“The operators, the franchisees that do the best have deposited goodwill in their communities,” said Schultz. “What stays is reputation. What you have done in this community, Nick, is build a rock solid reputation that keeps customers coming back here. And Nick’s is one of our best performing organizations in this field office.”

According to the USDA, summer meals are critical in the lives of millions of our nation’s youth, whose risk for food insecurity increases during the summer months when they no longer have access to the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and the School Breakfast Program.

“The work behind making this program successful is nothing short of incredible,” said Campbell. “JoLynn VanRhoden, our program’s coordinator, and all of our workers and volunteers work tirelessly developing, preparing, and delivering meals that are not only well-rounded and nutritious, but also appealing to the kids in our community.”