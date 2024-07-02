Commissioners discuss zoning issues

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Greg McCune from the Fayette County Building Department, who handles zoning, presented an issue to the Fayette County Commissioners at their regular meeting Monday regarding various steps in a zoning issue involving a property located in Octa.

The Village of Octa and Jefferson Township have separate zoning boards, as well as the city and county. Each will need to be included in any decisions regarding the property in Octa and Jefferson Township owned by the Janes Family Partnership.

Under consideration are 11032 Allen Road NW (65 acres) (Octa), and a property on Old US 35 NW (96.5 acres) (Jefferson Township), which are currently zoned farm land. A potential buyer has expressed a desire for the land to be rezoned industrial for building purposes, should the Janes Family Partnership decide to sell the land.

The land on Allen Road is valued at approximately $416,500 and currently has a pole barn and implement structure on the property. The Old US 35 NW property is currently valued at approximately $628,000 with just land, no structures, according to the Fayette County Auditor’s Office.

A partner in Janes Family Partnership, Sandra S. Davis, could not be reached for comment on Monday.

In other business, the Reid Road Bridge replacement bid was released and bid openings are set for July 29. The Danville and Blue roads bridge bid project will be released soon as well.

Fayette County Engineer Jason Little said that paving on township roads will begin July 8 for townships that applied for improvements to roadways needing to be paved in their areas.